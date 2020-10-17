LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49,511 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $85.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

