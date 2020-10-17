Lok'nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $555.05

Lok'nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $555.05 and traded as low as $550.00. Lok'nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) shares last traded at $553.60, with a volume of 2,931 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok'nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 550.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 555.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.47 million and a P/E ratio of 52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84.

In other Lok'nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) news, insider Simon Thomas sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £12,450 ($16,266.00).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operated through 34 self-storage centers.

