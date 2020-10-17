LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.60

Shares of LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and traded as low as $20.25. LUNDIN PET AB/S shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 3,257 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

About LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

