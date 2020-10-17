Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 53.4% in September

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 80,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 14.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 817,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 106,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the second quarter valued at about $477,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

