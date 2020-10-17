Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.52

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.52 and traded as high as $69.65. Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) shares last traded at $69.52, with a volume of 793,613 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion and a PE ratio of -116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.2131334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

