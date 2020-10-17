Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.83

Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $198.83 and traded as low as $198.00. Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE.L) shares last traded at $205.48, with a volume of 38,930 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market cap of $93.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE.L) Company Profile (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

