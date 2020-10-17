Menhaden (LON:MHN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.19

Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and traded as low as $86.40. Menhaden shares last traded at $87.39, with a volume of 11,105 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.05.

About Menhaden (LON:MHN)

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term Shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, irrespective of their size, location or stage of development, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Menhaden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menhaden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.