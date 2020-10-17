Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $998,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

