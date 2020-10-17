Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Methanex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Methanex by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.