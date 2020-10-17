Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.50. Microsaic Systems shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 803,545 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.63.

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

