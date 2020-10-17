Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in September

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the September 15th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

