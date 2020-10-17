Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.55. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 8,247 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $33.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 38.46, a current ratio of 49.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minco Silver news, Senior Officer Jennifer Trevitt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$34,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$431,200.

Minco Silver Company Profile (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

