Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Minoan Group plc (LON:MIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.35. Minoan Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 3,012,222 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

About Minoan Group (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, creation, development, and management of luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

