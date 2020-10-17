Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.71 Million

Brokerages expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to report sales of $42.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.73 million to $43.68 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted sales of $40.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $167.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.92 million to $168.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $177.33 million, with estimates ranging from $166.66 million to $187.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNR. ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

MNR opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth $138,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

