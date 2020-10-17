Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $0.48. Mporium Group shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,958,341 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.02.

About Mporium Group (LON:MPM)

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

