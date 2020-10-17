Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $12.35. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 8,032 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on NATR. TheStreet raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.29 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 101.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

