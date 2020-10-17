New Residential Investment Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – B.Riley Securit lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NRZ opened at $8.15 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

