Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.45. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 668,354 shares changing hands.

NDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.30 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $699.10 million and a PE ratio of -9.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Shively sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$181,377.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

