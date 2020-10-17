NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 679,490 shares changing hands.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Jian Ping Fu sold 1,302,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $1,601,890.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mijia Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 649.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

