Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $295.50

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.50 and traded as high as $297.50. Numis shares last traded at $292.00, with a volume of 24,742 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 286.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $315.20 million and a PE ratio of 33.95.

About Numis (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

