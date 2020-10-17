Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.41. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 45,043 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3,425.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 23.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 415,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,000,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 79,977 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.