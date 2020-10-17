Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.49

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and traded as high as $96.50. Octopus AIM VCT shares last traded at $96.50, with a volume of 12,252 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $134.21 million and a P/E ratio of 120.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.17.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:OOA)

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.