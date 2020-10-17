OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.61 and traded as low as $4.33. OFS Capital shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 41,594 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFS. ValuEngine cut OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. OFS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that OFS Capital Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.60%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 558,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 95,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 523.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

