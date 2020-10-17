OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OLYMPUS CORP/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get OLYMPUS CORP/S alerts:

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. OLYMPUS CORP/S had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

OLYMPUS CORP/S stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

About OLYMPUS CORP/S

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.