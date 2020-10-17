Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 53.4% in September

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ORZCF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.01.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Orezone Gold from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

