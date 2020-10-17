Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.90

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $3.91. Otonomy shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 253,841 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIC. ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $183.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

