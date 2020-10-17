Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $188.77

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.77 and traded as high as $195.00. Palace Capital shares last traded at $192.55, with a volume of 23,790 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.75%.

Palace Capital Company Profile (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

