PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.30. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

