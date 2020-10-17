Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.96

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $11.10. Premier Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 115,160 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $163.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 45.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 23.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

