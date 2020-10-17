ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.34

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and traded as high as $35.61. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan shares last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 3,893 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) by 437.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.42% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

