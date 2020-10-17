ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.11. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 7,600 shares changing hands.

About ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

