Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.00

Shares of Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $7.40. Providence Resources shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 31,164,574 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

