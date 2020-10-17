Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $8.20. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 21,056 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVBC. Piper Sandler started coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

