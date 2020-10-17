Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.43

Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as low as $11.08. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 5,781 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.08.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

In other news, Director Raymond Vanaria purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $57,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,275 shares of company stock worth $70,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.