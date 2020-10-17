Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.99

Pure Wafer plc (LON:PUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.99 and traded as high as $136.00. Pure Wafer shares last traded at $135.70, with a volume of 89,553 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Wafer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Pure Wafer alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

In related news, insider Graeme Currie sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £167,250 ($218,513.20).

About Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 251 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Wafer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Wafer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.