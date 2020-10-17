Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hoya Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hoya in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Hoya stock opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hoya has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hoya had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

