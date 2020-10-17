Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tokyo Electron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tokyo Electron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.14. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.