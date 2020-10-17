Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

In related news, Director Daniel Rubin bought 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at $647,470.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $127,569. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,919,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

