Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sanderson Farms, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sanderson Farms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAFM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

Shares of SAFM opened at $125.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 67.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

