Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.13

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and traded as high as $33.43. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

