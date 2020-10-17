Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.29. Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 659 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QST. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from C$2.00 to C$1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0516556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

