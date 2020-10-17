RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.76

Shares of RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $6.96. RADA Electronic Ind. shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 276,655 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RADA shares. BidaskClub cut RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Ind. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $293.74 million, a PE ratio of -677.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 329.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 60.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

