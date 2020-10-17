Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.27. Remark shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1,805,652 shares traded.

MARK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 758.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth $40,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

