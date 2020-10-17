ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $122.33

ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.33 and traded as low as $91.85. ReNeuron Group shares last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 90,384 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported GBX (35.90) (($0.47)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (50.20) (($0.66)) by GBX 14.30 ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReNeuron Group Plc will post -78.4800027 earnings per share for the current year.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.