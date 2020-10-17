Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.34

Shares of Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $6.40. Repro-Med Systems shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 507,599 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPR)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

