Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 68,301.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 502,014 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 334,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 325.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 251,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 192,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 183.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 147,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

