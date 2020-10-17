Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAR. Compass Point raised their price target on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

SAR stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $229.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 54.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $139,500 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 64.26%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

