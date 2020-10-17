Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.