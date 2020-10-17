SHAW COM CL 2 SRS A CUM RED RR PRF (TSE:SJR.PA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.25

SHAW COM CL 2 SRS A CUM RED RR PRF (TSE:SJR.PA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and traded as high as $12.36. SHAW COM CL 2 SRS A CUM RED RR PRF shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 5,365 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.53.

