Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.60

Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.60 and traded as low as $45.10. Shoe Zone shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 25,634 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Shoe Zone in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $22.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.60.

Shoe Zone Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.